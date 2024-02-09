'Two and a Half Men' Creator Chuck Lorre Paying Ex-Wife a Huge Sum in Divorce

Chuck Lorre and his ex-wife Arielle Lorre (née Mandelson) have reached a settlement over a year after the Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men creator filed for divorce. The 71-year-old television mogul has agreed to pay the 38-year-old YouTuber $5 million as per their prenuptial agreement signed in June 2018, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Chuck was set to pay Arielle $1 million initially and $4 million more when she vacated all of his residences by the Feb. 1 deadline. The former couple will also "assume and pay the outstanding balances of his/her legal fees and costs, accounting fees and costs, and expert fees and costs," which racked up during their lengthy divorce.

The film and television director/writer/producer and Arielle did not have children together, but did share custody of dog Harvey, whom court documents state will remain with Chuck, although Arielle was granted "liberal visitation of Harvey." In addition, the couple agreed to a non-disclosure agreement and non-disparagement clause that keeps them from publicly disparaging the other.

Both exes are barred from providing written or verbal financial information about one other to "any member of the media, a news organization, or quasi-news organization, whether on or off the record; and any television, radio, or internet-based personality, talk show host, gossip columnist," and both are prohibited from writing a book "or other publication, or facilitating or causing a book or publication to be written." Sensitive information is also prohibited from appearing on either' social media pages.

Chuck and Arielle tied the knot in September 2018 and would split three years later, with the former filing for divorce in July 2022 citing "irreconcilable differences." At the time, the estranged couple told Variety in a statement, "It is with mutual consideration and respect that we have decided to separate. Our plan is to move forward in different directions but with great love, admiration and gratitude for the time we shared. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your support."

Chuck was previously married to Paula Smith, his former business partner, from 1979 to 1992. The two share two daughters, Nicole and Asia. Following his divorce from Smith, Chuck would go on to marry Playboy Playmate Karen Witter in 2001, and the two were together until 2010.