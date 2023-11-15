Tiger Woods' Ex Walks Back Sexual Assault Allegations She Made Against Him

Erica Herman, the ex-girlfriend of Tiger Woods, is walking back the sexual assault allegation she made against the golf legend to nullify the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) she says she signed when she began dating him over six years ago, according to Entertainment Tonight. Herman filed a notice in Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal, stating she's dropping her appeal to nullify the NDA while saying "that she was never a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at the hands of Tiger Woods or any of his agents," according to court documents.

In May, Herman appealed a Florida judge's ruling on her attempt to claim sexual harassment against Woods as she sought to nullify the NDA was vague and lacked "factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment." Herman is now dropping the appeal and walking back the sexual assault allegation she claimed back in October 2022.

In the court documents in October of last year, Herman cited the Speak Out Act as the reason the NDA should be voided as the act protects victims of sexual assault or harassment. The appeal drop comes nearly four months after she dropped her lawsuit against Woods's trust seeking $30 million in damages, claiming she was entitled to around that amount in compensation after Woods' agents removed her belongings and "misappropriated in excess of $40,000 in cash" after the split.

Herman began dating Woods in August 2017. She was a manager at one of Woods' restaurants and was seen wearing a girlfriend/wife badge during the Presidents Cup that year. The couple broke up in October 2022 after Woods allegedly told Herman that he was ending the relationship, according to court documents.

When Woods competed in the 2022 Masters, Herman showed support for the 15-time major champion. "It's miraculous. It shouldn't be happening, Herman said, per Golf.com. "I mean, nothing ever surprises me about him. But he'd just worked so hard to be here, that was the one thing I knew: once he got here, he wasn't going to go home." Woods was married to Elin Nordegren for six years before divorcing in 2010. The couple shares two children — daughter Sam, 16, and son Charlie, 14. The 47-year-old was linked to Lindsey Vonn before splitting in 2015. \

