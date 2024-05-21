Kevin Costner Opens up About Being 'Broken' Amidst Divorce From Christine Baumgartner

It has been a year since Kevin Costner's ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce from the actor. Now, Costner is opening up about the split, telling GQ that he felt "broken."

While speaking to the outlet about his new films, Horizon: An American Saga- Chapters 1 and 2, Costner explained that he worked on the movies while battling "so much ... very serious stuff," but eventually finding "a level of victory."

"I'm not going to lose myself," the Yellowstone actor told GQ. "I've taken big bites out of life, life's taken big ones out of me, right? I'm not going to lose myself because I've been bruised. I have been, but I'm not going to lose myself." Costner added that he couldn't "let go of [the] rope," so he just kept on working.

"No matter how much my heart's on the ground, no matter how broken I may be on a daily basis," he explained, "I do have a level of responsibility [to those involved in these projects]." While Costner did not offer any specifics about his divorce, he noted that "a lot ... has happened" in his life lately, adding, "I'm right now looking at myself in the dark and going, 'Are you going to f—ing stand up and finish? Get up. Get up, Kevin.'"

"Get the f— up and deal with this and find the joy every day of seeing your kids play while you're here," he said, "and then work your ass off to get this thing finished.'"

Costner and Baumgartner were married for 18 years, having tied the knot in September 2004. Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in May 2023, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as April 11.

She also requested joint custody of their three teenage children: Cayden, Hayes and Grace. In his legal response, Costner also cited irreconcilable differences, as well as asked for joint custody of their kids. It was previously noted that Costner's filing mentioned a prenup, which TMZ reported a judge ordered Baumgartner not to contest, otherwise, she would have to pay her ex $1 million for violating the terms.

Baumgartner has since moved on to dating financier Josh Connor, and Costner has been romantically linked to singer Jewel Kilcher.