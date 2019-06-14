Tiger Woods’ Ex Elin Nordegren Reportedly Expecting Baby No. 3 With Former NFL Pro Jordan Cameron

After news broke that Tiger Woods‘ ex-wife, Elin Nordegren is expecting her third child, sources are now reporting on the identity of her partner as former Miami Dolphins player, Jordan Cameron.

Radar Online first reported that Cameron is the baby’s father with the identity of the baby’s father later confirmed by Us Weekly. “They’ve been dating for over a year,” a source told Radar Online, adding that the two met through mutual friends in Florida.

News that Nordegren, 39, is expecting another child broke Wednesday when Radar published photos of the former model wearing a tight-fitting black shirt that showed off her baby bump. The photo was taken at 10-year-old son Charlie’s flag football game.

Cameron, 30, is a former tight end who played at the University of Southern California. He spent four seasons at the Cleveland Browns from 2011 to 2014, making the Pro Bowl in 2013. He joined the Dolphins in 2016 and retired after the 2016 season. He finished with 174 receptions, 14 touchdowns and 2,046 yards in 66 games, according to Pro-Football-Reference.

Cameron reportedly has a 10-year-old son, Tristan, from a previous relationship. His sister, Brynn, has two children with ex-boyfriend and NBA player Blake Griffin.

Radar also reports that Cameron moved into Nordegren’s West Palm Beach mansion, which she bought for $12.25 million after her $100 million divorce settlement with Woods. She put it up for sale last year for $49.5 million.

Woods and Nordegren were married from 2004 to 2010 and share two children, Charlie, 10, and Sam, 11. The couple split after it was revealed that Woods’ infidelities were revealed in 2009. He recently began dating Erica Herman, a manager at the restaurant he owns in Jupiter, Florida.

Before dating Cameron, Nordegren dated billionaire Chris Cline, who some speculated could have been the new baby’s father. The couple were on-and-off again for a period, first breaking up in 2014. However, they were last seen together on a ski trip in 2016.

After his break up with Nordegren, Woods went through a difficult time, both professionally and personally. Recently though, he has experienced a career resurgence, surprisingly winning The Masters in April.

During a 2016 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Woods said he is now on good terms with Nordegren, calling her “one of my best friends.”

“We have Sam and we have Charlie. And we love them so much that we are going to do whatever it takes to make that work,” Woods explained at the time. “[Elin has] been one of my best friends and I’ve talked to her about so many different things and she does the same thing with me back and forth. We communicate so much better now, it’s incredible. I wish we would have done that earlier on.”

