Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Has Allegedly Moved on With New Boyfriend

It's been roughly four months since Kevin Costner settled his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, who has now allegedly moved on with a new boyfriend. PEOPLE reports that Baumgartner is dating financier Josh Connor. The pair had previously been rumored to be romantically linked but those claims were denied.

According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE, Baumgartner began dating Connor "since she split from Kevin." They added, "Josh was initially just a friend," and that Baumgartner "likes hanging out with" Connor. "He is a divorced dad and understands what she's been going through," the insider also said. "They both love the ocean and beach life. It's something that makes Christine happy."

Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce from Costner, 68, in May 2023, citing irreconcilable differences and listing the date of separation as April 11. She also requested joint custody of their three teenage children: Cayden, Hayes, and Grace. In his legal response, Costner also cited irreconcilable differences, as well as asked for joint custody of their kids.

Radar later reported that Baumgartner and Connor were spotted walking down the beach together in Hawaii. Baumgartner had been vacationing in the Aloha State amidst her divorce from Costner. After speculation arose that Baumgartner and Connor were romantically linked, Connor's 79-year-old mother, Susan, told Radar that this is untrue.

"That's such horrible gossip," she said. "They are family friends." She asserted, "So, all this nonsense is really hurtful. It is really hurtful." Radar went on to note that Connor finalized his own divorce, from his ex-wife Patricia Pan, in January. However, despite the circumstances, Susan clarified that the two were only together because their 13-year-old daughters are friends. "His daughter Abbey has been best friends with Grace Costner since first grade!" she told Radar.

The initial reports seemed to have a big impact on Costner. "Kevin doesn't know what to think or who to trust," a source said of the rumors that Connor and Baumgartner were dating. "He's sick over it." Another insider states that the Yellowstone actor felt it was a "huge slap in the face" that the two had allegedly been seeing one another.

"Kevin's stunned that Josh, who he's known for years and considers a good friend, would go on vacation with Christine," the source added. "He's being told there's nothing going on, that they're strictly friends, but he finds that hard to believe. And even if that's true and Josh is offering Christine a shoulder to lean on, Kevin still feels incredibly betrayed." Notably, Costner has since been rumored to be dating singer Jewel Kilcher.