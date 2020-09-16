Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Sells Florida Mansion After $20 Million Price Drop

✖

Elin Nordegren, the ex-wife of golfer Tiger Woods, put the Florida mansion she built on the market in March 2018. More than two years later, she has finally sold it for a price of $28.64 million. However, she had to drop the asking price by more than $20 million in order to make the sale happen.

According to PEOPLE, the original price in March 2018 $49.5 million. The reported goal at the time was to "downsize" and find a different home. She later dropped the price by $5 million in November 2019 after more than 1.5 years on the market. She finally completed the sale in 2020 for much less money.

The home sits on a 1.4-acre waterfront parcel of land that she purchased in 2011 for $12.25 million following their highly-publicized divorce. The property originally came with a home, but Nordegren demolished it to build her custom, three-story mansion. The home is in the gated community of Seminole Landing, which is located next to the Seminole Golf Club.

The massive 11-bedroom, 18-bathroom home has a number of unique features that the new owners will enjoy. This includes two kitchens, a roof deck, indoor theater, below-ground gym, custom wine cellar, outdoor swimming pool, twirling water slide, fire pit, basketball/pickleball court and a putting green. The property also includes 200 feet of direct frontage on the Atlantic Ocean.

Those that visit the new owner(s) will not have to worry about paying for a hotel given the amount of space available. There is a cabana house, complete with its own kitchen, bar and billiards table. Additionally, the property features two guest apartments.

While Nordegren has been preparing to sell the mansion, she has been spending time working out a schedule with Woods. The ex-couple share children in Sam Alexis, 12, and Charlie Axel, 11 and have been ensuring that both children spend time with their parents while remaining in quarantine. Nordegren also has a son, Filip Nordegren Cameron, with former Miami Dolphins tight end Jordan Cameron.

Woods and Nordegren were married from 2004 to 2010. Their marriage ended after several women claimed to have had affairs with him. Woods publicly admitted to being unfaithful in February 2010.

"I have moved on and I am in a good place," Nordegren told PEOPLE in 2014. "My relationship with Tiger is centered around our children and we are doing really good — we really are — and I am so happy that is the case. He is a great father."