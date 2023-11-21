Tiger Woods' Golf Dome Collapses, Sparks Massive Delay

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were ready to launch their new golf league next year. However, due to damage to the arena in Florida, the tech-infused TGL will have to wait a little longer to launch. On Monday, the league announced that it won't start until 2025 since it will take too long to repair the damages. A failure of a temporary power system and backup systems for the construction of the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens caused the dome to inflate on Nov. 14.

"There were no injuries, and most of the technology was not impacted," the TGL said in a statement. "Following discussions with key partners, including our players, our six-team ownership groups, PGA Tour leadership and our commercial partners, SoFi, ESPN and Palm Beach State College, the season has been made to postpone the start of the TGL season until early 2025. This decision came after reviewing the short-term solutions, potential construction timelines, player schedules, and the primetime sports television calendar.

"Despite this new timeline for the venue, we remain excited about the future of TGL and will continue to build excitement between now and the start of the season with our players, fans and teams. We have begun to update plans and timelines and are confident that the extension will only improve our delivery."

Woods and McIlroy announced the creation of TGL in August 2022, and it's a three-month team league for a new audience. Some of the players recruited to participate in the TGL are Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Woods and McIlroy. The 15-hole matches are expected to take two hours and fit into the schedule of ESPN platforms.

"We are partners with TGL and fully support their decision," Robyn Durant, ESPN's executive vice president of programming and acquisitions, told ESPN. "We have believed in them and their vision from the beginning, and that has not changed. The additional time to plan, test and rehearse will only make it better."

The six times that are featured in the TGL are Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links GC LAGC, New York and San Francisco. "I've been a believer in TGL, and as the momentum has built this past year, I'm even more excited about what this can become for fans of the game all around the world," Woods said in a statement. " Although the events of last week will force us to make adjustments to our timelines, I'm fully confident that this concept will be brought to life by our great committed players."