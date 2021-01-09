Elin Nordegren, Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife, Recently Spotted Watching Son Charlie at PNC Championship

✖

Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie competed in the PNC Championship in mid-December, facing off with several other teams featuring a professional golfer and a family member. Charlie stole the show with his impressive shots and celebratory fist pump, but his mother Elin Nordegren also drew considerable attention. Woods' ex-wife was on hand for the tournament to watch her son in action.

According to Golf.com, Nordegren stood behind the ropes at the competition to watch her ex-husband and her son in action. Their daughter, 13-year-old Sam, was also on hand. Golf Channel analyst NotahBegay III said that her presence is nothing new. He detailed how the two parents work together to ensure a nice "quality childhood" for both Sam and Charlie, which includes showing up for soccer matches and other athletic endeavors.

"It’s been incredible," Begay III said during the broadcast. "You never know how a parent separation is going to affect the kids and both Tiger and Elin have made it such a huge priority to protect the interests of their kids and their privacy. Tiger talked about it yesterday in his post-round comments, making sure he takes the brunt of the media requests here, trying to make sure that both Sam and Charlie, from both Elin and Tiger, have a nice quality childhood like anybody else out there."

The Woods duo did not secure a victory during the PNC Championship. Their two-day total of 20 under par was good enough for seventh place. Justin Thomas and his father Mike, on the other hand, won the tournament and the $200,000 paycheck. Though Woods later said that competing in the PNC Championship with his son created memories to last a lifetime.

Thomas and Mike helped create another memory for Woods after winning the PNC Championship. The group had dinner around the holidays, and the winning pair showed up wearing matching belts. These accessories, as it turns out, are given to the winners of the PNC Championship. Woods and Charlie reportedly took the good-natured ribbing in stride.

"We had dinner with [Tiger] around the holidays and we both wore our belts over there," Thomas told the Golf Channel. "It was great. We would expect them to do the same thing. And, no, I mean, Charlie just kind of laughed when he saw us and Tiger just said, ‘You know, well done, well played.’ And you know, it was all in good fun. But they fully expected it, I think."