Dominic Purcell Has Beef With Wife Tish Cyrus' Ex Billy Ray, Report Claims

Dominic Purcell is no fan of Billy Ray Cyrus. According to a report from the National Enquirer, Purcell has beef with his wife Tish's ex-husband, and the beef allegedly stems from Cyrus trying to get back in Tish's life amidst his most recent divorce.

"Dominic doesn't believe Billy Ray is genuinely sorry for the way he's treated Tish – he thinks it's just an act and he has no time for it," a source told the National Enquirer, as published in the Aug. 5, 2024 print edition of the outlet. Notably, the article surfaced prior to Cyrus finalizing his divorce from now ex-wife Firerose. "Billy Ray is going through the worst time of his life with the divorce and all these money problems," the source added, "and he's incredibly needy and attempting to lean on Tish and get sympathy."

"He realizes he made a huge mistake, that he needs a reset and wants to make things right," the insider went on to say. "But Billy Ray treated Tish like garbage for so many years and Dominic sees himself as her protector." The source also said, "Tish sees him as ten times the man Billy Ray will ever be. Their marriage is solid, they've done their therapy, and Billy Ray's the personal-space invader that neither of them wants."

Finally, the insider quipped, "He can take his achy breaky heart elsewhere!"

Cyrus was married to his first wife, Cindy Smith, from 1986 until 1991. Two years later he married Tish. They were together from 1993 until 2023 and share three children together: Miley, Braison, and Noah. Tish filed for divorce in April 2022. She has since gone on to marry actor Dominic Purcell.

Cyrus and Firerose, a fellow singer, went public with their relationship in 2022. They married a year later, in October 2023. The couple split earlier this summer, and their divorce was finalized in August.