Tiger Woods' Ex Elin Nordegren: What Is Her Net Worth

Golf star Tiger Woods and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, saw their relationship play out in the headlines more than a decade ago after the athlete's scandalous affair. Now, more than 10 years after their divorce, Nordegren has embarked on new endeavors in life, and has racked up quite a large net worth.

While her ex has a net worth of $800 million, and is said to make $50 million per year, Nordegren is pretty well off as well. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nordegren has an estimated net worth of $200 million. Details of how Nordegren racked up that massive net worth are unclear, though the outlet notes that she received a substantial sum, estimated to be around $100 million, as part of the divorce settlement.

Nordegren, a former nanny and model, and Woods tied the knot in 2004 after meeting in 2001 through golfer Jesper Parnevik and his wife Mia, for whom Nordegren became a nanny for after she moved to the United States. They welcomed daughter Sam Alexis Woods in 2007 and son Charlie Axel Woods in 2009. Their relationship, however, was launched into a downward spiral after several women claimed to have had affairs with the athlete. Woods publicly admitted to being unfaithful in February 2010, and the former couple divorced in August 2010.

After leaving Woods, Nordegren embarked on a new life filled with new endeavors, going back to school to earn a degree in psychology from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, something she had wished to do with her life prior to meeting Woods. She later received her license in 2018, according to The Sun, and now works as a mental health counselor in Florida.

Nordegren also dappled in real estate. Following the divorce, she purchased a mansion on North Palm Beach for $12 million with plans to do a complete renovation. However, after architects informed her that he renovation plans were a bit too extreme for the 1920s home, she followed their advice to have the property demolished to instead work on a blank slate. The 25,000-square-feet mansion was completed in 2014, with Nordegren selling the property in September 2020 for $28 million. She also owns a house on two acres of land in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Nordegren has found herself in the spotlight again this week after Woods suffered serious injuries when his vehicle rolled over Tuesday morning. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and where he now continues to recover. At this time, Nordegren has not publicly addressed the crash.