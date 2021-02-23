Tiger Woods Hospitalized After Serious Car Crash, Extracted With Jaws of Life

✖

Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car crash on Tuesday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office announced that the 45-year-old had been transported to the hospital. Emergency personnel had to extricate Woods from the wreckage using the Jaws of Life.

"On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes," a statement said. "The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage."

Hope he's ok. Photo of the wreck looked bad. pic.twitter.com/eKtuvogLao — WG (@GuoBlue) February 23, 2021

The authorities said that the driver and sole occupant was identified as Woods. The cause of the crash is unclear and remains under investigation by authorities. "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," said Daniel Rapaport, Woods' agent. "He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

According to TMZ Sports, Woods was in the area for his annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades. He appeared on the broadcast and conducted an interview with CBS Sports' Jim Nantz. During this discussion, Woods revealed that he was working his way back from back surgery and that he did not know if he would compete in the 2021 Masters.

The voice of the Masters asked if Woods would be healthy for the upcoming tournament, which begins on April 5 and runs until April 11. "So, Tiger, seven weeks from today. The final round of the Masters," Nantz said. "Are you going to be there?"

"God, I hope so," Woods responded while chuckling. "I’ve got to get there first. A lot of it’s based on my surgeons, my doctors, my therapists, and making sure that I do it correctly. This is the only back I got, so I don’t have much more wiggle room left here."

Woods didn't provide a timeline for when he would return to the golf course and potentially compete in a tournament. He explained that he is feeling fine but that he is a little stiff after his fifth back surgery. The next thing on his schedule is an MRI to check the progress after the surgery.

Prior to the wreck, Woods rubbed elbows with fellow celebrities. He filmed a video with retired NBA star Dwyane Wade and took photos with David Spade. The comedic-actor said that he had been paired with Woods and posted photos of them walking the course with clubs in hand.