Funeral Details Revealed for Billionaire Chris Cline, Elin Nordegren’s Ex Who Died in Helicopter Crash

One week after the deadly helicopter crash that killed billionaire Chris Cline and six others, including his daughter, Kameron, funeral services for Cline and Kameron will reportedly be held Friday.

RadarOnline reports that loved ones will attend a “celebration of life service” at the Raleigh County Armory in the family’s native Beckley, West Virginia.

“All who wish to share our celebration of these wonderful lives are welcome to attend,” the invitation states.

Cline, a coal magnate who previously dated Elin Nordegren, and six others died after their helicopter crashed into the water off the coast of Grand Cay, Bahamas last Thursday, just one day shy of Cline’s 61st birthday.

Authorities recovered the helicopter but have not announced what could have caused the crash, saying an investigation into the crash could take up to two years.

“The helicopter is in a secure location protected from all of the elements,” Eric Weiss, an NTSB spokesman, told Radar. “We’re just beginning the investigation so we won’t have any probable cause of what took place until the end of the investigation, which could take anywhere from 12 to 24 months.”

Bahamas Police spokeswoman Shanta Knowles told The Associated Press that she did not believe there was a distress call before the aircraft went down, and that weather was likely not an issue.

The helicopter was reportedly leaving an island he had purchased in the Bahamas and heading back to the mainland due to a medical incident involving his daughter, who was 22. She had recently graduated from college ahead of the trip to the Caribbean island.

Mathien McIntosh, a Bahamian man who worked for Cline, told the Daily Mail that he witnessed the crash and saw his boss’ body being removed from the water.

“Mr. Cline actually…was one of the first ones that came out,” McIntosh said. “Just then, a kid came out. It was four kids and they were about 19 to 21 years of age, kids in their prime. They had just graduated from college and came home to have fun and then boom; here today and gone tomorrow. It’s life.”

McIntosh said he and a relative on the island watched the helicopter land and take off, recounting that it took off and “didn’t get very high” before crashing into the Atlantic five minutes later.

“The light just disappeared and it was a loud crash. It was a loud bang in the water,” McIntosh said about the incident. “We jumped in our boats and we went searching. It was about 2:30 a.m. and we went searching…”

It’s unclear if Nordegren, who dated Cline on and off from 2011 to 2017, will attend the funeral services on Friday. She’s currently expecting a baby with former NFL player Jordan Cameron. The child will be Cameron’s second and Nordegren’s third; she is also mom to a daughter and son with ex-husband Tiger Woods, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2010, and Cameron is already a dad to a son from a previous relationship.