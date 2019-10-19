Tiger Woods’ Ex Elin Nordegren Welcomes Child With Former Dolphins Player Jordan Cameron

Since her much-publicized divorce from golfer Tiger Woods, Elin Nordegren has been avoiding the public eye. However, she was recently spotted with her newborn child. On Friday, both Nordegren and her boyfriend, Jordan Cameron, were spotted at her son’s soccer tournament in Florida near her home. In their arms was the newborn.

Back in June, Radar Online revealed that Nordegren was expecting after spotting her at her son’s flag football game. It became known that the father was Cameron, who spent six seasons in the NFL and spent time with both the Cleveland Browns and the Miami Dolphins.

The 39-year-old Nordegren and Woods, 43, share custody of their two children. The son is Charlie, 10, and the daughter is Sam, 12.

A tight end from USC, Cameron was viewed as a rising star at his position after posting a career-high 917 receiving yards and seven touchdowns with the Browns in 2013. This performance led to a Pro Bowl appearance, as well as the belief that Cameron would be a top option for years to come. In March 2015, he signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins worth $15 million that also included $5 million guaranteed.

However, concussions ultimately led to his career coming to an end in 2016 after he spent two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He ultimately retired in 2017 after suffering his fourth concussion in four years.

Since his retirement, Cameron has moved in with Nordegren, joining her in her West Palm Beach mansion and starting a family.

According to Radar and a former teammate in MarQueis Gray, Cameron has a 10-year-old son from a previous relationship and is a “great father.”

“I wish the best for him,” Gray said to Radar. “I played with him for a couple of years. He loves his kid. It’s great to hear. … His son has a great father. During the season, he would have him come visit. He never lost track of him being a great dad.”

Prior to meeting Cameron through mutual friends, Nordegren had an on-off relationship with billionaire mining entrepreneur Chris Cline, 60. Cline died in July in a helicopter crash off the coast of the Bahamas. Six other people perished in the crash, including his 22-year-old daughter.

“I’ve been through hell,” Nordegren once said about her marriage to Woods and the cheating scandal that led to her split. The situation has since changed, and she is working on building a new family with Cameron.

