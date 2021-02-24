Tiger Woods Accident: Golfer's Injuries Thought to Be Non-Life-Threatening

✖

Tiger Woods suffered injuries in a serious car accident on Tuesday morning in Southern California but should be able to recover. A police source told ESPN that Woods possibly suffered two broken legs and the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries," Woods' agent Mark Steinberg said in his statement. "He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

The sheriff's department reported the "single-vehicle roll-over traffic collision" occurred on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, 20 miles south of Los Angeles. The vehicle suffered major damage, but the cause of the accident remained unclear. It was reported by TMZ that Woods was speeding before he hit a curb and took out a Rolling Hills Estates Sign. He was talking to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to treat his injuries.

"Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned," golf legend Jack Nicklaus said in a tweet. "We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery." Woods was in Southern California to host the Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour event that is run by his foundation. Woods didn't play in the tournament or play any holes as he was recovering from back surgery on Dec. 23.

Jim Nantz of CBS Sports asked Woods on Sunday if he was going to play in this year's Masters. "God, I hope so," Woods responded while laughing. "I’ve got to get there first. A lot of it’s based on my surgeons, my doctors, my therapists, and making sure that I do it correctly. This is the only back I got, so I don’t have much more wiggle room left here."

Woods, 45, has won 82 PGA Tour events including 15 major championships. His last major title came in 2019, winning the Masters for the fifth time. Later in 2019, Woods won the Zozo Championship for his 82nd PGA Tour victory, tying him with Sam Snead for the all-time record. 2020 was not a memorable year for Woods, playing in only nine tournaments with his best finish a tie for ninth in a January event.