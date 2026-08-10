‘DWTS’ Celeb and Reality TV Star Wife’s Separation Revealed

Former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher, who also competed on Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, has reportedly separated from his former reality star wife.

TMZ reports that Fisher, 52, and Gloria Govan, 41, have split but have not filed for divorce, nor have they had discussions about filing.

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A representative for the couple told the news outlet in late July that Fisher and Govan — who was an original cast member on the VH1 series Basketball Wives in 2010 and later a cast member on the show’s spinoff Basketball Wives LA — have been living separately and leading separate lives. The two reportedly “built a family together and are in constant communication, trying to work through their issues,” according to TMZ.

The estranged couple married in July 2021 at Cielo Farms in Malibu after postponing their original 2020 wedding date due to the pandemic. They first got together in 2015, with Fisher proposing in April 2018 in a moment that included their children.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan attend Byron Allen’s 4th Annual Oscar Gala to Benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 09, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios)

This is the second marriage for both Fisher and Govan. Fisher was previously married to Candace Fisher, with whom he shares four children. Govan was previously married to former NBA player Matt Barnes, with whom she shares twin sons.

Fisher played 18 seasons in the NBA, winning five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. Directly following his playing career, he became the head coach of the New York Knicks before he was relieved of his duties halfway through his second season in 2016.

He joined Dancing With the Stars in 2017 on Season 25 of the reality dance competition series. He was partnered with professional dancer Sharna Burgess, with the couple being eliminated in Week 4.

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Fisher and Govan are far from the only famous couple to be seemingly on the outs. This summer alone has seen breakups from couples like Ozark star Julia Garner and Foster the People frontman Mark Foster, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo, RHOSLC stars Whitney and Justin Rose, Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz and Paige Price, and White Stripes frontman Jack White and Olivia Jean.

Celebrity relationships are even a hot topic on Polymarket, where traders can place bets on the futures of some couples. For example, traders are currently placing bets on controversial Summer House couple Amanda Batula and West Wilson, who at press time have a 43% chance of breaking up before the year’s end. Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have a 24% chance of getting engaged by the end of 2026, according to Polymarket bettors, and Justin and Hailey Bieber have a small chance (7%) of breaking up in 2026.

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