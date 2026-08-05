A Major WWE Couple Just Welcomed a Baby Boy

Former WWE Women’s World Champion Bianca Belair and her husband, former WWE World Tag Team Champion Montez Ford, have officially welcomed their first child together.

Belair shared the happy news with fans Tuesday in a heartfelt Instagram post announcing the arrival of their son.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Welcome to the world ROMEO LEONARDO ALLEN CRAWFORD,” she wrote alongside two photos, including one showing the newborn’s tiny feet and another featuring a close-up of his hair.

The baby is the first child together for Belair and Ford, who have been married since 2018. Belair is also the stepmother to Ford’s two children from a previous relationship.

The couple first revealed they were expecting during WrestleMania 42 in April, surprising fans with the announcement while on stage, according to Fox News.

“It ain’t WrestleMania without a few surprises, right? So, John, I think we need to add one more to the attendance list,” Belair said as she debuted her baby bump.

Following the reveal, Belair shared maternity photos on Instagram and reflected on what the pregnancy meant to her.

“This means the world to me,” she wrote.

Belair, a three-time WWE women’s champion, and Ford have never shied away from discussing their hopes of growing their family. Their journey to parenthood was documented on the 2024 reality series Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, where the couple openly shared their experiences with fertility and their desire to have a child together.

The pair have become one of WWE’s most recognizable couples, with fans following both their in-ring careers and their life outside the ring. Belair has established herself as one of the company’s biggest stars, while Ford continues to compete as one half of the popular tag team The Street Profits.

News of Romeo’s birth quickly drew congratulatory messages from fans and fellow wrestlers across social media as supporters celebrated the family’s newest addition.

With the arrival of their son, Belair and Ford are entering a new chapter together after years of balancing successful wrestling careers with their personal lives. While the couple has not shared additional details about their newborn, Belair’s announcement offered fans a first glimpse of baby Romeo and marked a milestone they have long hoped to reach.