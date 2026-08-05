John Douglas Has Died

John Douglas, the longtime guitarist and vocalist for Scottish indie rock band Trashcan Sinatras, has died. He was 62.

The band announced Douglas’ death in a statement shared on its website and social media, revealing that he died peacefully on Aug. 3 after a brief illness.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“From Stephen, Davy, Paul and Frank,” the statement began. “We are devastated to inform all of you that we have lost our dear brother John after a brief illness. John died peacefully in the early hours of Monday the 3rd of August 2026, surrounded by loved ones, his beautiful voice and songs filling the room.”

Douglas’ passing came just days after the release of Ever the Optimist, the band’s seventh studio album and its first full-length record in a decade. The album arrived July 31 after being announced earlier this year, featuring 11 tracks, including the singles “The Bitter End” and “Bad Husband.”

Ahead of the release, the group reunited for a special 40th anniversary performance at Irvine’s Harbour Arts Centre. Footage from the concert was used in the music video for the album’s title track and marked the first time all five members had performed together onstage in nearly seven years.

Douglas reflected on the emotional reunion during a recent interview with Spill Magazine.

“The show was very heartwarming just to be with the guys in the room,” he said. “We were on stage, amongst friends and playing songs that were written over the many years. It did feel like a one-off, because circumstances had arrived for the time, and we took advantage of them.”

He said the performance reminded the band to appreciate every moment together.

“But those circumstances aren’t around too often. So, there was a lot of treasuring every minute, looking at each other. I am glad it was filmed and recorded,” Douglas added.

Douglas also spoke about the unique bond between musicians and audiences.

“For me songs are the best, as a writer, when you are in a room, playing them and seeing how much they mean to someone else,” he said. “There is a real connection that music does that you don’t get from anywhere else. To be part of the band doing that is a treasure and you only get it when you play.”

Douglas leaves behind a legacy as a founding member of one of Scotland’s most beloved indie rock bands, whose music resonated with fans for more than four decades.