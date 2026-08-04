Big Update on Christina Applegate After 4-Month Hospitalization

Christina Applegate is back home after spending nearly four months in a Los Angeles hospital, according to multiple reports.

Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that the Emmy-winning actress was recently discharged after being hospitalized since late March. A source close to Applegate said she is now home and “doing well.”

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The reason for Applegate’s hospitalization has not been publicly disclosed. The actress announced in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease that affects the brain and spinal cord and can cause symptoms including numbness, weakness, vision problems and difficulty walking. It has not been confirmed whether her hospitalization was related to the condition.

Applegate previously acknowledged her ongoing health challenges while thanking fans for their support. In an Instagram post shared during her recovery, she expressed gratitude for the “outpouring of love and well wishes.”

Alongside a photo featuring her book, You With The Sad Eyes, and a mug reading “Kissy Kissy,” Applegate wrote, “I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough.”

At the time, her representative declined to discuss her medical treatment, saying only that Applegate has “had a long history of complicated medical conditions” that she has openly addressed through her memoir and podcast.

Her health concerns also affected her professional schedule. On March 31, Applegate’s MeSsy podcast co-host, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, announced the show would be going on hiatus while both women focused on their respective book tours.

In June, Applegate’s former Married … With Children co-star David Faustino also shared an update on the actress during her hospitalization, offering reassurance to fans concerned about her condition, according to Us Weekly.

Since revealing her MS diagnosis, Applegate has spoken candidly about living with the disease and the physical challenges it presents. Despite stepping back from public appearances to prioritize her health, she has continued to connect with fans through social media and her podcast.

While questions remain about the circumstances surrounding her lengthy hospital stay, Applegate’s return home marks a positive step in her recovery as she continues to focus on her health.