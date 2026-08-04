‘Spider-Man’ Actress Dies: Mary Egida Rivera Was 82

Mary Rivera, the actress who delighted audiences as Ned Leeds’ grandmother in Spider-Man: No Way Home, died earlier in 2026. She was 82.

A family member confirmed to TMZ this week that Rivera died back on April 15 in Honolulu after suffering a stroke. According to the relative, doctors told the family her condition was extremely serious and warned that even if she emerged from a coma, her prognosis would be poor. The family ultimately made the difficult decision to remove her from life support. Rivera was later cremated.

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The actress appeared in the 2021 Marvel blockbuster as the Filipino grandmother of Ned Leeds, played by Jacob Batalon. Although her screen time was brief, Rivera became a fan favorite thanks to a memorable comedic scene.

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In the sequence, Ned and MJ, portrayed by Zendaya, accidentally open a portal that brings Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man into Ned’s home. As the stunned family reacts to the unexpected visitor, MJ asks the superhero to prove his identity. Garfield’s Spider-Man climbs onto the ceiling using his powers, prompting Rivera’s character to speak in Tagalog and ask him to clean the cobwebs while he is already up there. Ned translates the request, creating one of the film’s lighthearted moments.

According to her family, Rivera was immensely proud of being part of the Marvel film. They encouraged her to audition for the role, which became one of the highlights of her life.

Rivera was born June 2, 1943, in Iloilo, Philippines, to the late Vicente and Felicia Egida. Her obituary described her as a retired missionary who dedicated much of her life to the church before appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The obituary noted that she was “very proud of this accolade,” referring to her role in the blockbuster film.

Rivera is survived by her husband, Alejandro Rivera; her children, Carmela Jones, Paul Rivera, Edwin Rivera and Angela Kelly; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Rivera’s life was scheduled for June 6 at Trinity Central Oahu Church in Mililani Tech Park, where family and friends gathered to remember the actress, missionary and beloved matriarch whose brief appearance in the Marvel universe left a lasting impression on moviegoers.