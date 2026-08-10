Minnie Driver Injured in Serious Car Crash

Actress Minnie Driver is “grateful to be alive” after getting into a car accident in France.

Driver, 56, took to Instagram to share a video explaining she was involved in a “really bad car accident” while abroad and was recovering in London. Her Instagram post included a video of the actress laying on her side in a blue neck brace with her dog close by.

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Her IG video said in part: “I got into a really bad car accident a few days ago with my friend Ben, and we somehow walked out of it. Well, we didn’t walk out of it. We crawled out of it, but we did get out of it alive,” Driver told her more than half a million followers.

Driver’s social media post was dated Thursday, August 6 and she noted that the accident occurred a few days prior.

The actress who has been cast in notable roles in movies such as Grosse Pointe Blank, Good Will Hunting and Tarzan, described the crash within her video, mentioning that her and a friend were T-boned by another driver at an intersection. Driver and her friend were not speeding and were not cited.

“We somehow walked out if … Well we didn’t walk out of it, we crawled out of it, but we did get out of it alive,” Driver said.

Fortunately, Driver’s injuries were limited to a sprained neck. She went on to mention that her and her friend were assisted by a driver who was passing by and stopped to help before an ambulance arrived.

“Special mention to the car who slowed down took in the scene and drove off without stopping,” Driver added. “I guess this is the Dao of the world, the light and the dark.”

Before thanking her friends and family in the caption of her post, Driver briefly joked about the situation and the coincidence of her name within the accident. “I’m a Minnie Driver, pun intended,” Driver said. “I need to celebrate the car that saved us (which happened to be a Kia), because we’ve got families and people who love us. And I am so grateful to be alive.”

Driver, who has had a recurring role as Princess Jane in the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris, is expected to make a full recovery.