Carson Daly Replaced in Hosting Gig

Keke Palmer is joining The Voice franchise in a new role.

The actress and television personality announced Tuesday that she will host The Voice: Celebrity, a new spinoff of NBC’s long-running singing competition that is scheduled to premiere in 2027.

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“That’s right. It’s true. I’m hosting ‘The Voice.’ I’ll see you guys there,” Palmer said in a video shared on Instagram in a joint post with NBC and The Voice.

The post’s caption read, “You already know who it is! Keke Palmer hosts The Voice Season 31 coming in 2027 on NBC.”

NBC later clarified that Palmer will front The Voice: Celebrity, a new version of the competition that swaps aspiring singers for well-known public figures. According to the network, the series will feature “actors, musicians, influencers, athletes, comedians, and reality television stars” competing to become the first Voice celebrity champion.

The announcement also sparked questions about longtime host Carson Daly, who has led The Voice since its debut 15 years ago. Daly quickly reassured fans on Instagram that he is not leaving the franchise.

After describing the celebrity edition as a “fun, new idea” that he’d been discussing on Today, Daly explained why Palmer was selected for the role.

“I am not the right host for it. We have a NEW amazing HOST! The triple threat queen @keke who is PERFECT for it! I’m so grateful she carved out the time in her busy career to help us out. We’re all big fans & welcome her to the family,” he wrote on Instagram.

He also addressed speculation about his future with the show.

“Many today have asked if I’m leaving the show. Nope. We’re gonna try out these 2 formats this fall/spring & see how it goes! Hopefully this post clears up any confusion. I am still hosting the show currently. In fact, I have hosted & produced every single second of the show since day 1.”

Daly added that he will also serve as a producer on The Voice: Celebrity and help launch the new series behind the scenes.

Palmer will join coaches Joe Jonas, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green when The Voice: Celebrity premieres in 2027, expanding the popular competition with an all-star lineup of celebrity contestants.