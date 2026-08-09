Another Soap Opera Icon Has Died: Son Confirms Death of Terence Donovan

Actor Terence Donovan recently passed away, according to his singer son Jason Donovan.

Jason announced the longtime soap opera staple’s death in a Facebook post, noting his dad died on July 18. A cause of death was not disclosed, though he noted place of death as Melbourne, Australia.

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“It is with great sadness but also a sense of celebration of a long full life that myself and my brother Paul announce our father Terence died peacefully last night here in Melbourne,” the July 19 post read. “Obviously this is an extremely emotional time and we ask you respect our privacy. We want to pay tribute to all the wonderful staff at Cabrini Hospital Melbourne who looked after him in his final days.”

The Donovan brothers then remembered their adventurous father as “larger than life.”

“Our Dad was a huge character, larger than life. He was our best friend … our world!” they wrote. “We will desperately miss him but we take comfort knowing we were all here by his side in his final days. Knowing that he lived life to the max. Knowing that in life it’s either a daring adventure or nothing at all! How lucky are we to have a Dad like you.”

Terance’s televison career is what cements his place in entertainment history, notably appearing on Neighbours as Doug Willis. His character was a staple on the iconic soap in the early ’90s, and he reprised the role many times throughout the years. The late actor also appeared on other hit soaps, such as Home and Away, A Country Practice and Sons and Daughters. He also popped up in iconic programs like Mission Impossible and the cult classic The Prisoner.

On the film side of the industry, Terance appeared in the 1982 Kirk Douglas Western The Man from Snowy River, as well as the 1968 musical Oliver!.

Jason has shared further rememberances of his late dad in the wake of his passing You can read those in full via the singer’s