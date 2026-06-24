Major Rock Music Couple Divorcing Over Alleged ‘Inappropriate Marital Conduct’

Jack White and Olivia Jean are calling it quits after four years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jean, whose full name is Olivia Jean Markel, filed for divorce from the White Stripes rocker on June 3 in Nashville. The filing lists the same date as the couple’s separation date.

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In the petition, Jean alleges that White is guilty of “inappropriate marital conduct,” a legal ground for divorce in Tennessee. The filing states, “Wife would show that Husband is guilty of inappropriate marital conduct, which makes further cohabitation unsafe and improper.”

(L-R) Jack White and Olivia Jean attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on Feb. 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Jean also requested financial support from White, stating that she relies on White’s income to help cover expenses. She asked for spousal support and requested that she be maintained as the beneficiary on White’s life insurance policy.

The split marks the end of a marriage that began in unconventional fashion. White and Jean married in April 2022 after the musician surprised her with an onstage proposal during a concert at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre.

The proposal took place while the pair performed a rendition of the White Stripes song “Hotel Yorba.”

Jack White (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“It was the best experience of my life,” Jean told The New York Times of the proposal and wedding. “You could plan a wedding for five years and it wouldn’t compare to that.”

White and Jean had been frequent collaborators before their marriage. Jean is best known as the frontwoman of the garage rock band The Black Belles and has also released solo music through White’s record label, Third Man Records.

The divorce will be White’s third. The musician was previously married to former White Stripes bandmate Meg White and later to model and singer Karen Elson. White and Elson, who share two children, divorced in 2013 but have remained on friendly terms in the years since.

The two famously announced their divorce by throwing a party. “In honor of that time shared, we are throwing a divorce party…an evening together in Nashville to re-affirm our friendship and celebrate the past and future with close friends and family,” the former couple announced at the time per The Hollywood Reporter.

Neither White nor Jean has publicly commented on the divorce filing. White is currently on tour and is set to release his new album Frozen Charlotte on July 10.