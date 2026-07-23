Celebrity Couple Splits After Being Married for 27 Years

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Katsanevas and her husband, Shawn Trujillo, have reportedly separated after 27 years of marriage.

Multiple sources told Page Six on Monday that Katsanevas and Trujillo, who share 15-year-old daughter Elektra and co-founded their Lunatic Fringe Salon together, are no longer together romantically.

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It’s unclear whether the relationship drama will play out on screen in the upcoming Season 7 of RHOSLC, which began filming in late February and wrapped in late May.

Katsanevas and Trujillo faced breakup rumors in the past; during Season 4, Katsanevas was confronted with a rumor that Trujillo was cheating on her with several men. Trujillo denied the allegation and Katsanevas was shocked that her co-stars would perpetuate the rumor.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 20160 — Pictured: (l-r) Angie Katsanevas, Shawn Trujillo — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

“For me, it’s not a gay-straight thing; it’s an infidelity thing,” Trujillo told Andy Cohen on an October 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “We love our gay community. We’ve been embedded in it for 30 years now just based on what we do for our business,” he added. “But I’m here to support Angie, and I’ll take the hits.”

Katsanevas, 52, admitted later that season that the two of them were having a difficult time prioritizing their marriage because so much of their time was spent on their daughter and their business. When they appeared on Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition in October 2025, Trijullo accused Katsanevas of “micromanagement” and not being able to “chill out” so they could “sit together” and “hang out as a family.”

“Am I OCD, or am I just a person that has a gift of making things perfect?” Katsanevas quipped in response.

More recently, fans noticed Trujillo followed several divorce-related Instagram accounts, but he denied he was using them for himself. “I simply have someone close to me going through a rough time. This person sends me pages with thoughts and info on what they are going through. It’s as simple as that — nothing more, nothing less,” he told Reality Shrine in January.

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Katsanevas, who told Cohen on WWHL days later that they were “still married,” did not share a post dedicated to Trujillo for their 27th wedding anniversary in June, as she did in May 2025 for their 26th.

The Bravo couple is far from the first celebrity couple to break up this year. Musician/producer Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley separated ahead of their third wedding anniversary earlier this month. Ariana Grande and Broadway actor Ethan Slater quietly broke up after three years of dating, as did Ali Wong and Bill Hader.

Celebrity relationships are such a hot topic these days that Polymarket traders are placing bets on some of their futures. For example, traders are betting on controversial Summer House couple Amanda Batula and West Wilson, who currently have a 43% chance of breaking up before the year ends. Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have a 4% chance of splitting up before August, according to Polymarket, and Justin and Hailey Bieber have a small chance (7%) of breaking up in 2026.

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