ABC Reality TV Star Undergoes Surgery for Brain Tumor

Joe Amabile, a beloved Bachelor Nation star who also competed on Dancing With the Stars, underwent a successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Amabile, 40, shared a health update on Thursday after undergoing surgery. Sharing a slew of Instagram photos from his hospital room, Amabile can be seen with a bandage on his head while recovering in his hospital room. “They got it all!” he captioned the photos.

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His wife, Serena Pitt, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Sunday that she was “so happy to be back home with Joe,” revealing that he’d been discharged from the hospital. “Lots of rest and recovery ahead of us,” she wrote.

“Incredibly grateful to the team at NYU Langone Health for their endless patience, care, compassion and kindness these past few days,” Pitt wrote in a follow-up post on her feed. “Joe is home recovering, and we’re so grateful to ahve been in such good hands.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 10: (L-R) Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile attend a cocktail party to celebrate Clarins Best Of Beauty Products on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Clarins USA)

Amabile, who met Pitts on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, revealed his diagnosis last month after undergoing a full-body MRI scan.

“So a little medical update. I didn’t share my Prenuvo [full body scan] results because they ended up finding a lesion in my brain,” Amabile said in an Instagram video in July. “Then, I had to go get a brain MRI and there was a blueberry size lesion in my brain that looks to be a glioma, which is a tumor. I now need to get brain surgery next week to get it removed and get it tested.”

He noted that the tumor was in the “really early stages” and doctors were hopeful about removing the entirety of it.

“This past month has been a lot of ups and downs to say the least. After multiple scans and MRIs I have what looks to be an early stage brain tumor,” he wrote at the time. “In two weeks I’ll be undergoing a craniotomy to have it removed — yeah brain surgery — @memorialsloankettering. I’m doing my best to stay positive during this time and am lucky to have a lot of support from family and friends.”

Amabile got his start in reality TV as a contestant on Season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018 after working as the co-owner of Eric’s Food Center in Chicago. He then appeared on Seasons 5 and 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018 and 2021, respectively, proposing to Pitt on the finale of Season 7.

He competed on Dancing With the Stars Season 27 in 2018 with pro partner Jenna Johnson. They were eliminated during Week 8, tying with Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace for fifth place.