Major Country Star to Stop Touring for Next Few Years

Jelly Roll said he’s taking an extended break from touring after wrapping up a busy stretch of live performances.

During a recent concert in Salt Lake City, the Grammy-winning country star told fans that his upcoming show in Colorado Springs would be his last for the foreseeable future as he steps away to focus on himself, according to Country Now.

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“This has truly been a lifetime experience for me,” Jelly Roll told the crowd per the outlet. “And in a couple of nights, I go to Colorado Springs and do my last show for a year or two. I’m fixing to take some time off and heal. Thank you for the opportunity.”

The singer closed out his scheduled run with a performance on July 30 at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs.

The appearance marked the end of both his headlining Little Ass Shed Tour and a series of stadium dates alongside Post Malone on the Big Ass Stadium Tour.

Jelly Roll did not explain what prompted his decision to take time away from the road. His official tour website currently lists no additional performances, signaling that he is taking an extended hiatus from touring.

The announcement follows a year of major changes in both his career and personal life. Earlier this summer, reports surfaced that Jelly Roll had filed for divorce from his wife, Bunnie XO, after nearly 10 years together.

Bunnie later addressed the split on a previous episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, emphasizing that infidelity was not the reason for the end of their marriage.

“Nobody cheated on the other person. It’s literally just we served our purpose for each other and I’m excited to discover myself single and single and sober, which is crazy,” she said per Country Now.

She also revealed that despite the separation, the former couple still planned to grow their family together.

“I love him and you guys are going to be shocked to hear this, but we’re still having a baby,” Bunnie said.

Shortly after it was released, Bunnie removed the podcast, fueling speculation among fans about the couple’s future.

Fans also noticed that Jelly Roll and Bunnie no longer follow each other on social media, adding to the public interest surrounding their relationship.