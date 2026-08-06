Rock Star’s Missing Father Who ‘Never Returned’ From Bike Ride Found Dead

Musician Nathan James revealed that his father, Bill McGinley, was found dead after he didn’t return from a routine bike ride in Colorado last week.

James, an independent nu metal artist, shared the tragic update in his father’s case after he was first reported missing, saying authorities found McGinley’s body in Louisville, Colorado.

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“The police found him earlier this afternoon today and he is no longer with us,” James, 36, said of his 72-year-old father in an Instagram video on Wednesday, July 29. “R.I.P. to my dad. He was my best friend. I love him. I have been [on] an emotional roller coaster ride like none other that I’ve ever been through.”

“This has been the most mental mind f— thing ever…” he said, in part. “…It’s a different level of f— with your head.”

He thanked all of the people who helped him find his dad, who was previously a professor at Colorado State University. “Don’t forget to tell the people you love that you f— with them and you respect them and you wanna see them do well and you understand them and you’re there for them,” he said. “My dad has gone home upstairs, and I love you, Dad.”

The Louisville Police Department confirmed that while the investigation remains ongoing, they are no longer looking for the public’s assistance in locating McGinley.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office said McGinley was found dead on a bike trail in the Coyote Run Open Space area on Thursday, July 30, according to a release obtained by Colorado Hometown Weekly and the Boulder Daily Camera.

In James’ initial plea for help in finding his dad, he called McGinley his “best friend.”

“I talk to him on the phone 2-3 times a day, ever since I’ve had a phone,” he said. “Please, if you have the ability to look and are in the area, please help me find my dad. He means the world to me.”

In addition to his work as a former professor, McGinley was also known for founding an online performance poetry journal for high schoolers and doing literacy-based outreach and professional development programs, according to a school biography.

James calls himself the “King of nu nu metal,” a play on the “nu metal” genre. He is also a popular “rock photographer,” taking photos for artists like Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Post Malone, Lil’ Wayne and Machine Gun Kelly.”