‘Avengers’ Star and Girlfriend Welcome Baby Ahead of ‘Doomsday’ Release

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis have officially become parents.

Sources with direct knowledge confirmed to TMZ that the actors recently welcomed their first child together. The baby reportedly arrived last month, marking a new chapter for the couple after about four years together.

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News of the birth comes after the pair revealed they were expecting earlier this year. In April, Stan and Wallis were photographed walking together in New York City, with Wallis debuting her baby bump.

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The happy milestone arrives during a busy period for both actors. Stan is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Fjord and is also expected to appear in Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday. As anticipation builds for the superhero blockbuster, Polymarket users have already begun placing predictions on which Marvel characters and actors will appear in the film.

Wallis also has several major projects on the horizon. She stars opposite Jason Statham in the action film Mutiny, which is scheduled to debut in August, and will also appear in Netflix’s Unabomb, a film centered on Ted Kaczynski.

Ahead of becoming a father, Stan reflected on the life-changing experience during an interview with Deadline while discussing Fjord, a film that explores themes of fatherhood and masculinity.

“I want to be a good dad,” Stan said.

He later added, “I’m feeling the responsibility of being a good father. And not to mention a good man. I’m 43, and I feel, in a lot of ways, I’m just starting to learn now. It’s just crazy to me. So, I love when I see I’m discovering different people’s point of view. I try to read as much as I can, no matter what the point of view is, just to understand it.”

Stan and the Peaky Blinders actress first sparked romance rumors in 2022. They became more public with their relationship in 2024 when Wallis accompanied Stan to the Berlin Film Festival for the premiere of A Different Man.

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Although the couple has largely kept their relationship private, Stan previously acknowledged the challenge of maintaining privacy in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Polymarket bettors continue to speculate about Avengers: Doomsday, with Tobey Maguire, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Benedict Cumberbatch among the actors viewed as leading candidates to appear in the film.

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