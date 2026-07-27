‘Real Housewives’ Couples Separates After 16-Year Marriage

Another Real Housewives of Salt Lake City couple has reportedly called it quits.

In the same week that news surfaced of Angie Katsanevas and husband Shawn Trujillo’s split, Katsanevas’ castmate Whitney Rose and husband Justin Rose have reportedly broken up as well.

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Multiple sources told Page Six that the Roses, who have been married 16 years, are “living separate lives” and that they are fully separated.

“They are never together, even when they’re in the same place, like the gym,” one source said. The two have reportedly expressed “frustrations” about their marriage to their loved ones. One source said they are “existing” as a couple “for the sake of the kids.”

BRAVOCON — Pictured: (l-r) Justin Rose, Whitney Rose at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, November 16, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo)

Whitney, 39, and Justin, 58, share 16-year-old daughter Bobbie and 13-year-old son Brooks. Whitney is also stepmom to Justin’s three sons — Austin, Christopher and Trey — from his previous marriage.

Whitney’s most recent Instagram dump curiously excluded any photos or mention of Justin. “This summer I have been enjoying the simple things that bring my life the deepest sense of happiness and joy ✨,” she captioned the 18-slide carousel. “Time with my family, Bobbie & Brooks, sunrises, sunsets, food, golf, friends, mountains, sunshine [and] healing.”

Page Six reports that financial stress contributed to the split. Justin was fired from his role at a direct-sales health and wellness company in March 2022, one month after his and Whitney’s infamous “Love Is Art” scene aired during Season 2. After being out of work for a year, he went on to become the president of another health and wellness direct-selling company while Whitney attempted to spearhead several businesses of her own.

Whitney told Katsanevas during Season 4 of the show that she point-blank asked Justin if he still wanted to be married to her. “It was our anniversary,” she said. “I just asked, ‘Do you still wanna do this?’ He was like, ‘Do you?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know.’”

Katsanevas is navigating her own breakup at the moment; Page Six reported last week that she and Trujillo have separated after 27 years of marriage. The two share 15-year-old daughter Elektra and co-founded their Lunatic Fringe Salon.

It’s unclear whether either relationship drama will play out on screen in the upcoming Season 7 of RHOSLC, which began filming in late February and wrapped in late May, but fans will certainly keep their eyes peeled.