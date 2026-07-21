Another Actress Has Split From Her Rock Star Husband — Who Will Split Next?

The hits keep coming for celebrity couples.

Earlier this month, actress Margaret Qualley and music producer Jack Antonoff announced they were separating after nearly three years of marriage.

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Former Friends star Courteney Cox and her boyfriend of a decade, Johnny McDaid, part of the band Snow Patrol, also called it quits.

Now, they have company in the breakup line. Sources confirmed to media outlet People that Julia Garner, known for her roles in The Americans and Ozark, among others, and her husband, Foster the People‘s lead singer, Mark Foster, are divorcing after nearly seven years of marriage.

The couple began dating after Foster, 42, was liking some of Garner’s, 32, Instagram posts and he eventually DM’d her. From there, the relationship grew and they became engaged in 2019 and married eight months later.

Garner’s role on Ozark’s earned her three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Foster’s band, founded in 2009, has been nominated for three Grammys and have sold more than two million albums worldwide.

Now that we’ve seen three recent separations of couples that include a female actress and male musician, people are beginning to speculate which pair will be next to go their separate ways.

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Music aside, Polymarket bettors are wagering on the odds of a pair of TV personalities, Amanda Batula and West Wilson, breaking up before the end of the year. 43% of bettors are currently wagering that they won’t last.

A musician that’s entered into the Polymarket odds is Kanye West. Polymarket bettors are wagering on whether he and girlfriend Bianca Censori will separate this year, though most see the relationship lasting. Only 12% have wagered that Kanye and Bianca will be no more in 2027.

Will Kanye West and Bianca Censori separate in 2026?

Sticking with music, but swapping acting for modeling, the relationship between Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber, is also of interest to those scrolling through Polymarket. A split of the Bieber’s doesn’t currently seem like a good bet, with only 7% seeing the marriage coming to an end before the end of the year.

Even if the above mentioned three couples remain together, this summer’s shown us that in the world of celebrity relationships, someone’s always close to the exit.

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