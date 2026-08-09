Mike Browning Dead at 62

Mike Browning, a metal musician known for his contributions to multiple beloved acts in the genre, has died. He was 62.

Browning is best known as the vocalist/drummer for Morbid Angel during its early years, appearing on the album Abominations of Desolation.

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The LP, recorded in the late ’80s, is notable for being the band’s intended debut. However, Browning exited the group before its release. Morbid Angel’s label eventually put out Abominations of Desolation in 1991 as the group’s third album.

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Browning would go on to form Nocturnus, another notable death metal group. He was the vocalist/drummer for their well-received 1990 effort The Key before transitioning to just percussion on 1992’s Thresholds.

Morbid Angel announced Browning’s death in a July 13 tribute, with his daughter, Bela, confirming the news.

“R.I.P Mike, thanks for helping making all this happen,” the statement read. “Our condolences to his family and especially his daughter.”

Bela responded to the tribute, writing: “thank you for your well wishes and everyone who supported his career, he was an amazing person and an even better father.”

Metal fans from across the globe reacted to the news:

“I can’t believe this. I’m so grateful I was able to meet him and talk with him earlier this year. RIP legend”

“Wow! Extremely saddening news. Was just talking with some friends yesterday about how much we love abominations. RIP legend.”

“I’m a big Nocturnus fan, caught me off guard today, was wearing a nocturnus shirt too when I learned the news. RIP the GOAT.”

Browning’s cause of death was not available as of press time.