Billy Ray Cyrus Files to Divorce Wife of 7 Months

Billy Ray Cyrus has filed to divorce Firerose, his wife of seven months. TMZ reports that the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer officially filed the paperwork in May, citing their date of separation as May 22, 2024. The outlet states he gave his estranged spouse until May 24 to vacate their home, while offering her $500 per night — over a period of ten days — for temporary housing.

As for why Cyrus is divorcing Firerose, he reportedly marked down irreconcilable differences, as well as "inappropriate marital conduct." Cyrus also appears to have claimed that the marriage was obtained by fraud, and has asked the court to grant him an outright annulment on these grounds.

Additionally, Cyrus is offering to pay Firerose $5,000 per month — for a period of 90 days, or until the divorce is finalized — in order for her to obtain suitable housing in Tennessee, where they live. These payments will be made on the first of each month.

The new divorce filings mark the end of marriage number three for Cyrus. From 1986 until 1991 he was married to Cindy Smith. Then, he was married to his second wife, Tish Cyrus, from 1993 until 2023. They share three children together: Miley, Braison, and Noah. Tish filed for divorce in April 2022. She has since gone on to marry actor Dominic Purcell.

Cyrus and Firerose, a fellow singer, went public with their relationship in 2022. They married a year later, in October 2023. Currently, neither Cyrus nor Firerose appear to have issued any public statements on the split.