Billy Ray Cyrus' Divorce Finalized

Billy Ray Cyrus divorce from ex Firerose has been finalized. TMZ reports that lawyers for both parties have confirmed the split has been legally settled, with Firerose being awarded no settlement money. However, Cyrus will be turning over his "claims to credits and royalties" on songs that the pair wrote and published together.

"This has been absolutely the most crazy insane scam I have ever heard of. Let alone the fact I'm right in the center and basically the target of the scheme," said Cyrus, in a statement through his lawyers. "It's unfortunate it played out this way. Not only was it a web of lies that put me in physical danger, it was a matter of the heart. Love is blind, that's for sure."

(Photo: THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 7I011 -- Pictured: (l-r) Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose - Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Cyrus and Firerose, a fellow singer, went public with their relationship in 2022. They married a year later, in October 2023.

In early June, it was revealed that Cyrus filed to divorce Firerose after seven months of marriage. TMZ reported that the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer officially filed the paperwork in May, citing their date of separation as May 22, 2024.

The split soon got very messy, with both Cyrus and Firerose hurling abuse and misconduct accusations at one another. Things got even more heated when Firerose released audio of Cyrus berating her. Sources close to the pair responded by claiming that Firerose had recorded the fight after she and Cryus disagreed over his potential involvement with a Nicki Minaj concert.