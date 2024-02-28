Cyrus Family Feud: Did Tish Cyrus 'Steal' Husband Dominic Purcell From Daughter Noah?

The Cyrus family feuding seems to be only growing, with a new report indicating that Tish Cyrus, 56, stole her new husband, actor Dominic Purcell, 54, from her daughter, Noah, 24. Back in 2022, Tish began dating Purcell — most well-known for his roles on Prison Break and The Flash — with the pair eventually saying their I Do's in August 2023.

Notably, Noah was not present for the wedding and her sister Miley's mansion in Malibu, and now a Us Weekly source claims there was good reason for that. "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," the insider alleges, going on to add that Tish "was aware" of the relationship.

"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the source continued. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her." The source went on to claim that Noah skipping her mother's wedding was not entirely her choice, as she wasn't invited to the event. The insider even alleged that there were armed guards outside Miley's home to keep Noah out.

Earlier this month, Tish appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and opened up about her relationship with Purcell. She said that he had been her celebrity "hall pass" during part of her 28-year marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus, and shared that Purcell actually sent her a DM on Instagram in 2016, which went unnoticed. She reach out to him six years later, in 2022, after splitting from Billy Ray.

"I cannot even tell you how amazing he is," Tish said of her new husband. "I am living my best life, and he is yummy." Notably, Us Weekly stated that they reached out to reps for the three parties involved — Tish, Noah, and Purcell — for comment, but did not receive a response.