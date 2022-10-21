How Miley Cyrus Reportedly Feels About Billy Ray Cyrus' Relationship With Firerose

Miley Cyrus "doesn't have a relationship" with dad Billy Ray Cyrus' rumored fiancée Firerose, sources close to the "We Can't Stop" singer told E! News Thursday. After the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer and Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, announced they were going their separate ways after almost 30 years of marriage in April, the "Midnight Sky" artist has reportedly been disconnected from her father as he moves on to the next chapter of his life.

"The divorce between her parents have put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year," an insider told E! News. "She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship." The source continued that amid speculation that Billy Ray is engaged to Australian singer Firerose, Miley "of course, hopes he is happy" but "has been closer to her mom Tish throughout the divorce."

A second source agreed that Billy Ray and the Hannah Montana star haven't "been on the best terms," explaining that Miley "is very close with her mom and supportive of her." They also added that in the months following her parents' split, she has "taken space and felt that was the healthiest thing to do for right now."

Tish filed for divorce from her longtime husband in April, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. In her filing, Tish said that she and Billy Ray have been living separately since February 2020. This is the third time the former couple have split since getting married in 1993. The two filed for divorce in 2010 but got back together months later, then three years later, Billy Ray filed again before he and Tish would reconcile less than two weeks later. Tish and Billy Ray are parents to Miley, 29, as well as Braison, 28, and Noah, 22. Tish also is mom to two kids, Brandi, 34, and Trace, 33, from a previous relationship, and Billy Ray is also father to son, Christopher, 30.

Billy Ray and Firerose sparked engagement rumors in September after the "New Day" singer was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand in Instagram photos with her beau, and earlier this week, the two shared even more photos of her sporting the ring. In August 2021, Firerose opened up on Live With Kelly and Ryan about first meeting Billy Ray 10 years prior on the set of Hannah Montana. Calling the country singer a "phenomenal supporter of my music," she added, "He's just really believed in me and continued to tell me to pursue my dreams no matter what and not give up. The music industry is not easy, but he's been just a really, really incredible support."