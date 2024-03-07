Tish Cyrus Denies Daughter Noah Cyrus' Claims About Stealing Husband Dominic Purcell

Tish feels that the claims she stole her new husband from her daughter are 'kind of insane,' per a source.

There has been some drama lately between Tish Cyrus and her daughter Noah Cyrus, over claims that Tish stole her new husband, Dominic Purcell, from her daughter. Now, Tish has reportedly reacted to the rumors, and she's denying everything.

Speaking to In Touch, a source close to the family stated, "The whole thing is just kind of insane," adding that Tish is confused by the allegations. The source also implied that Tish is doubling down on something she said in a Call Her Daddy podcast appearance to make her point.

Tish claimed that Purcell was her "hall pass" during her marriage to Bill Ray Cyrus, and that the Prison Break star once DMed her, in 2016, but she did not reply as she was still married at the time. She later reached out, after her divorce, and the two began dating. "Noah has her side and Tish has hers," the source told In Touch.

Back in 2022, Tish and Purcell started seeing each other, eventually saying their "I Do's" in August 2023. Notably, Noah was not present for the wedding and her sister Miley's mansion in Malibu, and a previous report indicated there was a good reason for that. "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," an insider alleged, going on to add that Tish "was aware" of the relationship.

"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the source continued. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her." The source went on to claim that Noah skipping her mother's wedding was not entirely her choice, as she wasn't invited to the event. The insider even alleged that there were armed guards outside Miley's home to keep Noah out.

Another source shared Miley's reaction to the situation, saying that the singer "had no idea about the drama with Dominic. No idea at all." The source went on to say, "She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it's a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy."