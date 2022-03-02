Dax Shepard Reveals He Secretly Dated an A-Lister

Long before Dax Shepard married one A-lister, he dated another. The former The Ranch star revealed in a new episode of his Armchair Expert podcast that he once dated Ashley Olsen. It did not work out though, and Shepard later married Kristen Bell in 2013.

Although Monday’s Armchair Expert episode featured an interview with Alia Shawkat, Shepard looked back on his dating life with co-host Monica Padman. “I dated Ashley Olsen and she’s just the most wonderful person. She’s fantastic,” Shepard, 47, said. Even at the time, Shepard thought they were a “pretty weird couple,” he admitted, reports PEOPLE.

Olsen, 35, is “just super funny and sarcastic and intelligent,” Shepard said of the fashion designer. He told Padman he was “kind of thunderstruck with the beauty” when he met Olsen during a party. Surprisingly, he had not watched Full House yet at the time. If he had, it would have been very difficult to date the former actress. “I probably wouldn’t have been able to be attracted to Ashley if I knew her as a baby,” Shepard said.

Shepard did not say exactly when they dated, but he mentioned it was around the time Olsen and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen were launching their clothing line The Row. Olsen “was putting all her energy and focus into launching that in a big way” when they dated, Shepard said. “So, I was able to see her meet with design teams and, like, run her s— and she handled her B, and it’s very impressive,” the actor added, before calling the Olsen twins “f—ing major bosses.”

Shepard and Olsen bonded over cars. When they dated, Olsen owned a black Cadillac DeVille DTS, which impressed Shepard. “I wouldn’t mind reconnecting with her to find out if she has that DTS,” Shepard said.

Both Shepard and Olsen have found love elsewhere. Shepard and Bell married in 2013 and are parents to daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7. Olsen has been with her boyfriend, Louis Eisner, since October 2017.

Shepard has spilled many secrets about his life with Bell on Armchair Expert, with Bell herself occasionally popping in. During her most recent appearance on the show in early February, Bell revealed that their daughters sleep in the same bedroom as they do. This led to her sharing a bizarre story about how their mattress stunk so badly one night that she almost passed out. They later discovered that Shepard accidentally filled their OOLER mattress pad with a protein shake instead of water. In 2021, Armchair Expert started a trend of celebrities talking about their bathing habits when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis said they don’t bathe their children until “you can see dirt on them” and Shepard said his daughters no longer bathed every night.