Prominent Movie Figure Dies After Long Illness: Kayode Peters Was 49

Nigerian filmmaker Kayode Peters has died at the age of 49.

In a statement shared to the star’s Instagram page, Peters’ family announced that the Flatmates creator passed away in in Toronto, Canada on Saturday following an unspecified long illness.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved, Kayode Peters Adewumi, who passed on peacefully this morning June 28, 2025 in Toronto, Canada,” the statement read. “KP braved, challenged and conquered a long time illness until his last breath this morning.”

It went on to remember Peters as “a cherished son, husband, father, brother, and friend, a gifted film maker, actor and producer whose work inspired many.” His family said that “beyond his talent, it was his kindness, warmth, and generous spirit that truly defined him. He touched countless lives, both on and off the screen, and will be deeply missed.”

Peters had a decades-long career in the Nigerian entertainment industry, where he was affectionately known as KP, serving as an actor, film producer, and director, and got his start with Theatre 15 at the University of Lagos, TRT Global reported. The Lagos-born star officially entered the entertainment world in 2000 when he produced The Twilight Zone, according to Business Day.

Peters is perhaps best remembered for creating the sitcom Flatmates in 2004, a series that became a staple of Nigerian pop culture. He also served as executive producer of its successor, My Flatmates, and as producer on Papa Ajasco and Company.

He eventually transitioned into Nollywood, the Nigerian film industry, winning Best Director at the Toronto International Film Festival for Survivors. In 2018, he produced his first international film, Excuse My African in New York City. His other film credits include 13 Letters (2019), Crazy Grannies (2021), and Dream Job (2021).

His family asked for privacy as they grieve Peters’ loss and said further details regarding his funeral will be announced at a later time. They thanked Peters’ fans for their “love, condolences, and continued support.”

Peters is survived by his wife, Alexandra Peters, whom he celebrated his wedding anniversary with just three days prior to his death, writing, “Happy anniversary baby . You have been there through the years . Through thick and thin .your prayers , your spirit, have sustained us over the years . Many more years to us Mami . I love you.”