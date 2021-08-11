Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Double Down on Recent Bathing Comments

✖

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had the internet up in arms over their recent comments saying they don't regularly bathe their two children, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6. The couple doubled down on Bell's statement that they "wait for the stink" for bath time, sharing that the funny story wasn't just a joke. "It's not so much of a joke that I wait for the stink," Bell said during an interview with Daily Blast Live. "That tells you when they need to bathe."

Shepard backed up his wife's words, adding: "we had said, we did bathe them religiously for the first few years when the bedtime routine was so vital," he said. "Once that wasn't required to get them to go to sleep, yeah, we took our foot off the gas." He continued: "I'll just say, for America, Kristen has better hygiene than me. So I think in general, because Kristen wears makeup more often than I do, she has to take it off."

Shepard admits that they both "could be better" regarding their personal hygiene habits. "I'm not in that stuff that often, so I only have to when either a smell is present or I'm in that stuff," Shepard said regarding his personal bathing habits. Bell brings up the fact that there is an environmental issue that's keeping them from overusing their showers and tubs –– the ongoing drought in California. Governor Gavin Newsom asked families to cut their water usage by 15 percent last month as the water shortage worsens. Though, he didn't exactly ask residents to take fewer showers, but rather to take shorter showers. "This is the other thing — is California has been in a drought for ever," the Good Place alum said. "... it's just like, responsibility for your environment. We don't have a ton of water, so when I shower, I'll grab the girls and push them in there with me so we all use the same shower water." She closed: "I don't know, it just happens whenever it happens, I guess."

Bell and Shepard's comments during an ongoing online conversation sparked by celebrities sharing their bathing habits. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher previously shared that they don't bathe their children every day either –– only when they can see the dirt. "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," Kunis said.