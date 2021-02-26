Oprah Winfrey Faces Criticism for Her 2004 Interview With Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

✖

Oprah Winfrey's 2004 interview with Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen on her daytime talk show recently resurfaced on social media, prompting many to criticize Winfrey for asking the twins a very personal question. At the time the two stopped by Winfrey's show, there were tabloid rumors that Mary-Kate, then 18, had an eating disorder. Later that same year, Mary-Kate checked into rehab for treatment. This was also around the time the twins began to step away from acting and instead focus on fashion design.

In the clip, Winfrey asked the twins about a new rumor that has "really upset you, right? You know, the one about eating." Ashley then made a comment about the hounding tabloid media culture at the time, which has recently come under renewed scrutiny thanks to the Framing Britney Spears documentary. "Yeah, you know people are gonna write what they’re gonna write. We try not to read the good or the bad because it just comes with the territory," Ashley said. "Either you’re too fat, too skinny and people are just gonna write what they..."

Before Ashley could finish her thought, Winfrey jumped in to ask them what size they are. "Size?" a puzzled Ashley said. The two both looked uncomfortable and explained they are short and "petite." "Oh, that's so interesting," Winfrey sarcastically replied, inspiring laughter from the audience. "That is so interesting, I’m obsessed with size and you’re like, ‘I really don’t know,'" Winfrey continued. "If we were obsessed with our size it’d be, I don’t know, a different story," Mary-Kate said.

The interview resurfaced on TikTok, notes The Independent. "That's messed up Oprah," one person wrote. "I know we're living in a different time, but how did they think this was okay? [Because] they're young?" another person asked. "Wow she keeps asking even after their creation," one shocked commenter wrote. Others praised Ashley for standing up for her sister at that moment.

After the interview was filmed, Mary-Kate attended a six-week rehab treatment program for a "health-related issue," her representatives said at the time, reports CNN. "She is feeling very well and is looking forward to rejoining her family and friends and preparing for her freshman year at New York University," her spokesman said after he was released. At the time, the Olsens were busy promoting New York Minute, their first movie together since It Takes Two (1995). Although they continued to appear in guest star roles, New York Minute was their last movie together. They officially retired from acting in 2012 and now run the luxury fashion brand The Row.