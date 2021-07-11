Ashley Olsen Hikes With Attitude and a Machete in Rare Photo Shared by Boyfriend Louis Eisner

✖

Ashley Olsen was snapped wearing a pair of white linen pants as well as a matching top while she went for a hike with boyfriend Louis Eisner. She paired the ensemble with a button-up that she tied around her waist. Olsen finished off the look with a pair of black Yeezy sneakers, a baseball hat of the same color, and a pair of oversized shades. The fashion mogul made the surprising decision to take a long stroll with a glass beverage in one hand and a machete in the other, thoroughly confusing some of her fans.

Eisner didn't leave any words on the photo he shared to his story, but he followed up the post with another picture of himself standing on a log in the middle of a pond. Ashley has been reportedly dating Eisner since 2017. There's not much question as to what drew the two to each other. Eisner is an artist and the son of jewelry designer Lisa Eisner, Olsen obviously has a long career being in the public eye, making the two of them a hot topic. Though Olsen has remained private as to any details regarding the nature of their relationship. She has yet to publicly comment on their dating life.

She and her twin sister Mary-Kate recently revealed that the practice of keeping their personal lives private has been the way they were always raised. Given that the twins reached fame pretty early in life as babies on the hit sitcom Full House, the Olsen's parents made sure to protect their famous children from the probe of the paparazzi and the media. "We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate told i-D, describing their fashion label The Row's modest and subdued style. Ashley added: "I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference but that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."