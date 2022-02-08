Kristen Bell Says Daughters Sleep in Same Room as Her and Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard never leave anything to the imagination on Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. In the latest episode, Bell revealed that their daughters sleep in the same bedroom as they do, which led to a funny, but hilariously gross story she shared. Shepard, 47, and Bell, 41, are parents to Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7.

“You know the girls sleep on the floor of our bedroom,” Bell began on her husband’s podcast, adding that the two stars usually watch episodes of How It’s Made before bed. One night, Bell caught wind of a “really raunchy” smell. “I go, ‘OK, my family has gas, big D,’” Bell continued. “I wake up in the morning and I go, ‘Wow, nobody’s gas has dissipated, but it also smells like it’s burning.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shepard chimed in, noting that he and their daughters thought a dog might have done their business in the bedroom, but there were no droppings found. Bell later discovered there was something wrong with their mattress. The Frozen star “almost passed out” because the smell was so strong. They realized that Shepard accidentally filled their OOLER mattress pad with an old protein shake instead of water.

Shephard has let family secrets spill out on Armchair Expert in the past, most notably when he discussed Lincoln and Delta’s bathing habits last year. During an episode with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, the That ’70s Show stars said they did not bathe their children until “you can see dirt on them.” Shepard said they no longer bathed their children every night. Then during an appearance on The View, Bell said she was a “big fan” of waiting to bathe her children until they stink. “Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up,” Bell said at the time.

During an August 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bell admitted to being surprised by the reaction to the bathing controversy. I think people maybe need a little bit of a lesson of what is a joke and what is not,” she said at the time. “Because now people are acting like this is an actual Supreme Court case.”

Bell can now be seen in the Netflix comedy The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, a parody take on thrillers like The Girl on the Train and The Woman in the Window. The eight-episode series was released on Jan. 28. Bell is also the narrator for the new HBO Max Gossip Girl reboot.