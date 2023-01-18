Danny Pintauro Slams Candace Cameron Bure's Treatment of Him in 'Horrifying' 2015 Interview

Who's the Boss? star Danny Pintauro said his treatment by Candace Cameron Bure on The View was "horrifying" in a new interview. Pintauro said his appearance on The View in 2015 was one of the "lowest moments" of his journey after he revealed his HIV diagnosis in an Oprah Winfrey interview. Bure has come under fire in recent months after she said the Great American Family network would not make movies that involve same-sex couples.

After Pintauro, 47, told Winfrey that he is HIV positive and struggled with an addiction to methamphetamine, he appeared on several shows. His appearance on The View was "one of the lowest moments" of his life, he told Behind the Velvet Rope podcast host David Yontef recently. He recalled how Bure asked him if he took responsibility for getting HIV "because you were living a promiscuous lifestyle." Bure then "turned on the spot to my husband and said, 'Do you have unprotected sex with your husband?'" (Page Six notes that it was Raven-Symoné who asked Pintauro if he and his husband, Wil Tabares, use protection.)

"I mean, it was horrifying. It was one of the lowest moments of the journey I had after coming out to Oprah," Pintauro told Yontef. "And so it's not surprising to me that she's taking this stance with Christmas movies that she's gonna be involved in." The actor estimated that Bure must have "tons of people in her life that are LGBTQ+," so it was "concerning" to him that Bure took this position. "It's almost like she went backward in a way," Pintauro said.

Pintauro now regrets appearing on The View and said he never told Bure how she hurt his feelings. He "chose to not make it a thing," the actor said. "I'm happy to talk about it now because years have passed, and I've moved on from being that HIV spokesperson sort of position." He said the experience was the "last thing" he wanted to do during the media tour after his Winfrey interview.

In November, Bure told the Wall Street Journal that the new movies she was developing with Great American Family would not feature same-sex couples. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," Bure said. Many of Bure's colleagues, including her former Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin, spoke out against the comments.

A few days after the interview was published, Bure said she has "great love and affection for all people" and did not intend to "offend or hurt anyone." She added that "people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support." Bure went on to blame the media for "seeking to divide us" and she still loves those "who have tried to assassinate my character."