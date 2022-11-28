The rift in the Tanner household has grown a little wider. This week, Candace Cameron Bure unfollowed her former Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin on Instagram amidst their feud over LBGTQ+ representation. At the time of this writing, Sweetin still follows Bure's Instagram account, and she has not commented on the sleight.

Bure and Sweetin have been butting heads for the last two weeks over Bure's comments about portraying same-sex couples in her upcoming holiday movies. Bure told The Wall Street Journal that her new projects on The Great American Family Network will probably not portray any LGBTQ+ romances, instead focusing on "traditional marriage." Many readers took offense at this distinction and at Bure's phrasing, causing Bure to lash out in an open letter where she cited her religion as a Christian. It seems that Sweetin isn't buying this reasoning.

This dramatic unfollow comes as a surprise for two lifelong co-stars who have remained close over the years – even when they were not working together. Both actresses joined Full House as children and stayed on for its entire run from 1987 to 1995. They also both returned for the duration of Netflix's sequel series Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. This summer, Bure was even present at Sweetin's wedding to her long-time boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski.

"Gorgeous Bride. Handsome groom. Beautiful evening," Bure wrote in her Instagram post about the wedding back in July. "Every detail was perfection. Even your dad's speech. Love you little sis. Congratulations."

These kinds of proclamations of affection made it all the more surprising when Bure and Sweetin seemed to be at odds earlier this month. When asked about portraying LBGTQ+ romance, Bure told WSJ: "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core." When she received criticism for this remark from fans and public figures, she only seemed to double down, lashing out at other public figures like Jojo Siwa and accusing them of "using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate."

Candace’s ‘Full House’ co-star Jodie Sweetin supports JoJo Siwa following her comments:



“You know I love you ❤️❤️” pic.twitter.com/9MMWOj3rRV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 16, 2022

Sweetin publicly supported Siwa throughout this exchange and has made it clear where she stands since then. She has shared several posts about inclusivity and even re-posted Holly Robinson Peete's observations about the term "traditional." However, so far Sweetin has not spoken out directly about Bure and it's not clear if the two have talked about this issue privately.