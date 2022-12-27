Lacey Chabert Addresses Candace Cameron Bure's Hallmark Comments

Lacey Chabert is standing with the Hallmark Channel despite stars like Candace Cameron Bure leaving the network behind in favor of the controversial Great American Family. The Mean Girls actress, who has starred in over 35 projects for Hallmark, told Vulture in a new interview that she has no intention of leaving the network following the "change of leadership" Bure recently decried.

Chabert said she's "found a real home in Hallmark," telling the publication, "I'm able to be more of who I am here than possibly anywhere else I've worked." And while Bure revealed in a November interview with Wall Street Journal that she made the move from Hallmark to GAF after "the change of leadership" led to "a completely different network than when I started," Chabert is embracing the change.

"Any shift I've felt has been embracing our creative ideas. And it's my responsibility to the audience who continue to tune into my movies that I give the best I have to offer. That's always my mission," she shared. "I'll never abandon what Hallmark means for me, which is that everything is centered around the heart. I don't think there are any plans for that to change anytime soon."

Bure also sparked major backlash when she assured that GAF would "keep traditional marriage at the core" of its stories as Hallmark produced its first Christmas film with a same-sex starring couple. Chabert had no comment on Bure in particular, but said of the former Hallmark stars who have left for Great American Family, "You know what, I wish everybody the best. I really can't comment on it further other than I care about everybody involved." She also refused to comment on if GAF had tried to lure her to their channel from Hallmark, saying only, "I'm with Hallmark, and I work for them. I'm so sorry, but I'll just have to leave it at that."

Following the backlash at her comments, Bure released a lengthy clarifying statement, saying that she has "great love and affection for all people." The Full House alum continued, "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."

"I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do," she continued. "If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God's huge love for all of us."