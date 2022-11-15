Candace Cameron Bure Causes a Stir Saying GAC Family Movies Will Not Feature Gay Couples
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed that GAC Family movies will not feature gay couples in a new Wall Street Journal profile, setting off a wave of anger from those pushing for greater representation. In the profile, GAC Family chief Bill Abbott also angered many by dismissing LGBT representation as a "trend." Bure joined GAC Media in April, and also became the network's chief content officer after over a decade at Hallmark Channel, Abbott's previous employer.
While Hallmark prepares to finally debut its first movie featuring an LGBT love story, The Holiday Sitter, Bure said GAC is going in the opposite direction. When the Journal asked her if GAC Family movies would ever include same-sex couples as lead characters, she said no. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she said.
Abbott tried to be more diplomatic, but his answer still could be seen as a firm no. "It's certainly the year 2022, so we're aware of the trends," he said. "There's no whiteboard that says, 'Yes, this' or 'No, we'll never go here.'"
During Abbott's tenure at Hallmark, the channel was frequently criticized for presenting an almost all-white view of America and rarely ever embracing diversity. That came to a head in late 2019, when Hallmark refused to air a commercial for the wedding-planning website Zola featuring two brides kissing. Hallmark was pushed to apologize and reinstated the ad. Less than a month later, Abbott suddenly left. He told the Journal it was a coincidence and he wanted a new challenge.
FINALLY A NETWORK FOR STORIES WITH STRAIGHT LEADS!!!
Candace Cameron Bure you're that girl, we knew you were. Enjoy your straight, white echo chamber, because something tells me people outside of your cult (or under the age of 80) won't be "prioritizing" watching your movies. https://t.co/VsBEltm6Fu— Kit Williamson (@kitwilliamson) November 14, 2022
In April, GAC Family wooed Bure over from Hallmark. She refused to go into details about her departure. "It basically is a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership," she told the Journal.prevnext
I think candace cameron bure accidentally said the quiet part out loud— UntemperedTelevision (@UntemperedTV) November 15, 2022
"My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them," Bure, 46, further explained. "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."prevnext
This is your yearly reminder Candace Cameron is a horrible person
I could say something witty, but I’ll just say she can fuck off https://t.co/B6YfILpzNp— Peter 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🇺🇦 (@Get_Out_Gurl) November 15, 2022
Back in September, Bure made similar comments about GAC Family's dedication to strictly Christmas movies. "This year, we're absolutely focusing on Christmas," she told Variety. "I'm sure as the channel continues to build content, it will include other holidays, but I think we know the core audience and what they love is exactly how Bill originally built the Hallmark Channel and that was Christmas and those traditional holidays and so that's what the focus is going to be. You got to start somewhere. You can't do everything at once."prevnext
Candace Cameron Bure can make whatever movies she’d like, but her attitude that same-sex families fall outside the scope of “family entertainment” is incredibly lame.
Every family is a family. https://t.co/LJOqFhBgsE— Rob Hoadley (@robhoadley) November 15, 2022
Bure's first GAC Family movie is A Christmas... Present, which debuts on Nov. 22. She is also producing movies for the network under the Candace Cameron Bure Presents banner, beginning with Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, starring Bure's Full House co-star Andrea Barber.prevnext
Personally I love seeing LGBTQA romance in hallmark movies. Bye Candace Cameron Bure https://t.co/7VgdLwTLx7— Bailee 📚 (@baileesg) November 15, 2022
Hilarie Burton Morgan had a blunt response to Bure's comments. "Bigot. I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy," she wrote in one tweet. "But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank."prevnext
FYI being lgbtq+ is not a “trend” @candacecbure but thank you for continuing to show people who you really are 🌈— Edwin G. (@stpete_edwin) November 14, 2022
In another message, Burton Morgan said Abbott and Bure were "openly admitting" their bigotry. "I called this s- out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn't a 'trend,'" she wrote. "That guy and his network are disgusting. You too, Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples."prev