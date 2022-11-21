JoJo Siwa Says She Likely Won't Talk to Candace Cameron Bure Ever Again

JoJo Siwa doesn't think she'll talk to Candace Cameron Bure ever again after calling out the Full House star's comments about "traditional marriage" as "rude and hurtful." The YouTube star, 19, opened up about her ongoing feud with the Great American Family network star to PEOPLE Sunday, saying she wants to make sure to use her platform "to change the world for the better."

"We have not [talked], and I don't think we ever will again," she said of the status of her relationship with Bure after the GAF chief creative officer said she wanted to "keep traditional marriage at the core" of her partnership with the network. "That's what's f-ed up," continued Siwa. "You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that's sh-y."

Siwa, who had previously called out Bure as the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met in a viral TikTok, didn't hesitate to address Bure's controversial comments on Instagram. "Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," she wrote on Nov. 15. "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

Siwa told PEOPLE she believes Bure should take up an offer from GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis' to "come have a conversation" in order to resolve the issue. "I think that Candace having a conversation with her would be not only eye-opening to Candace but eye-opening to a whole world of people who might have those same beliefs," she explained.

Amid a wave of backlash, Bure released a statement attempting to clarify her stance. "All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," Bure wrote in a lengthy statement. "I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support."