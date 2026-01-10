Cops Called on Game Show Host’s Pool Party

One game show host recently opened up about a tense altercation that resulted in a neighbor calling the cops on him.

Austin Show, the host of the game shows Name Your Price and Love or Host, recently discussed a Labor Day incident he went through with a combative neighbor. On his podcast Fear&, Show told his co-hosts about how he hosted an afternoon pool party at his Los Angeles home over the holiday weekend. Unfortunately, the shindig drew the ire of his neighbor, who he only identified with the pseudonym “Steve.”

Apparently “Steve” was out in the neighborhood causing a stink over the daytime pool party — which seemingly fell well outside the 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. noise ordinance in his area. Show got wind of the fuss and went out to confront his next-door neighbor, who he had previously had issues with.

As Show recalls, “He’s (Steve) hot. I can see it in his face. He’s just f—ing pissed. And he starts marching over.”

The former G4TV personality opened up the conversation with, “We going to have a problem, Steve?” To which the anonymous neighbor replied, “No, we’re not going to have a problem, but the f—ing cops are going to have a problem! ‘Cause I just called them.”

The back-and-forth then began. Show was livid that his neighbor would preemptively call the authorities before contacting him directly, which is how the two had previously dealt with noise issues. The game show personality, who also hosts the interview series In the Tub, eventually blew up and shut down the conversation.

“I don’t give a f— Steve. I’m going to go back to my party, and I’m going to keep going until 8 (p.m.), and there’s not a f—ing damn thing you can do about it,” Show says he told the neighbor. “If you don’t f—ing like it, you can f—ing move. I can do whatever the f— I want in my backyard. So, f— you and call the f—ing police.”

AustinShow (L) and Will Neff (R) in a ‘Name Your Price’ promo (Credit: G4TV)

However, despite LAPD being contacted, Show says he got the last laugh: “Guess what? That p— ass b— called the police, and (the cops) didn’t f—ing show up.”

While this obviously one side of the altercation, it does seem a bit wild to call the cops on a daytime pool party during Labor Day weekend. As Fear& co-host Will Neff said about the story, “That guy sucks.”