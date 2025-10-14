One game show’s attempt to stick it to the U.S medical system backfired when he was served with a lawsuit.

Austin Show, who hosts Name Your Price and Love or Host, revealed his attempts to prolong repayment of a “f—ing ridiculous” medical bill led to legal trouble. The Twitch streamer explained the ordeal on Fear&, the podcast he co-hosts with Hasan Piker, QTCinderella and Name Your Price co-star Will Neff.

Show noted he has “a personal issue with the healthcare industry in the United States,” declaring it a “morally reprehensible industry.” He explained, “What I do on an individual basis is: I receive a medical bill, and I make it very difficult for them to get my money.”

Case and point: The former G4TV personality had a pending $890 medical bill from an undisclosed urgent care clinic on Los Angeles that he found outrageous. For 11 months, he dodged calls and emails about the balance, all in an effort to cause headaches for the debt collectors. (He even “bragged” about his refusal to pay, according to QTCinderella.)

The last straw for the collectors apparently came during a recent call where the In the Tub talk show host told a representative, “What are you gonna do, sue me?”

Three weeks later, the company did, in fact, sue him. After being served papers at his home, Show called up the company to pay up, playing dumb and even trying to negotiate a settlement. The company rep claimed they’d have to loop in the courts for a negotiation.

Show then told them, “That’s too much work. Here’s my debit card.”

Despite having to cough up the $890, Show still sees the situation as a win.

“At the end of the day, I paid it. It’s off my record. The case has been dropped,” he said. “But one thing I will say is, I won, because over the course of 11 months, they had to chase me, send me letters (and) make phone calls. They had to get an attorney. They had to pay somebody to come serve me.”

QTCinderella jokingly replied, “Do you ever think that maybe that’s why it costs extra because they have to have all that staff to hunt people down who haven’t paid?”

Fear& drops new episodes every Monday. The show also has bonus episodes and other extra content on Patreon, where Fear& boasts more than 22,000 members.



