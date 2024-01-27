Former adult film actress Abella Anderson is opening up about her current life and career. The Cuban star, who notably starred in Donald Glover's 2013 short film Clapping for the Wrong Reasons, is now on Cameo, where she has shared some insight into her current life. (For fans wanting to keep up with her, she directs people to her Instagram; any X or Facebook accounts are not legitimate.) Outside of Cameo, Anderson has dropped the use of her on-screen name and now sells real estate as Amisaday Quesada. Based on her Instagram, business seems to be booming.

In the sample videos on her Cameo profile, Anderson notes that she's firmly out of the pornography industry and has been for a while now. She's been a real estate agent in South Florida for several years. On Instagram, she regularly shares current photos of herself and the homes, condos and rentals she represents.

While Anderson has moved on from the adult film world, she doesn't seem to look back on her experience negatively. In one sample Cameo video, she breaks down her career journey. The Clapping for the Wrong Reasons actress notes she started out in "the XXX business" when she was new to the U.S., knew little English and needed to make financial ends meet.

"I was very, very young, 19, 20. I didn't speak English much or nothing at all. And I didn't know what to do with myself here," Anderson, who was 34 when filming the clip, recalled. "So, I got proposed something in the adult (industry)— I couldn't believe it."

Anderson notes that she no-showed her first booking, but soon revisited the idea. She went for it, not realizing she would find popularity in the sphere so quickly.

"A few weeks later, I was struggling badly. I was like 'Let me try this again,' so I did it," Andeson said. "I was extremely shy, didn't speak English much, I didn't understand everything that was being said to me — but the consent was OK. I understood that part, that was translated to me well."

She added, "I was so ignorant, I thought that nobody would see that. ... I was coming from a very small town, no internet, ever. I just didn't even know what that meant and the magnitude of it."

After her initial success, adult entertainment company Bang Bros. offered the actress, who was in her early 20s at the time, a contract. Recalling that moment, she recalled thinking, "What do I have to lose? F— it."

"It was fun. I don't really have bad experiences because I was very well treated, and I had a lot of autonomy," Anderson said of her experience in the industry. "And I declined scenes on the spot because of whatever reason ... I was always given the opportunity to be in control as much as I could. So I don't really have anything bad to say."

However, Anderson soon wanted to transition out of adult films and into livestream camming, before leaving the industry altogether a few years later.

"The future was so far ahead. I never really thought about family, or having a family, or getting older and looking at things differently. I also knew that that wasn't what I wanted to do forever," Anderson said. "When I was 23 or 24, I got into webcam. The income was great, even though it was obviously more work hours, etc. I was like, 'OK, well I don't want to do those scenes anymore.'"

She added, "I did webcam for a few years, and then after that I was like 'Wait, this is not what I want to do anymore. What else can I do?" So I had some money saved and, with a family member, I bought a home for investment. I loved the transaction, and I loved the gains and the whole drama of it. And I was like, 'Wait! I do like this.' So I got into real estate."

She'd been in the real estate industry for 6 or 7 years at the time of filming the Cameo, and said, "I do like this, and I'm hoping this lasts for a very long time. That's what I'm striving for."